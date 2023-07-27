Biden ordered to hand over evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine to the court in The Hague – NYT

Kateryna Chernoval03:10, 27.07.232 min.1582

Previously, the Pentagon feared that this step would set a precedent for the prosecution of the American military.

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, secretly ordered the transfer of evidence of war crimes committed by the Russian occupiers in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

As The New York Times writes with reference to informed sources, according to officials, this is an indicator of a serious change in American politics.

Officials emphasize that the Pentagon previously resisted this because it was afraid of setting a precedent that would allow the American military to be prosecuted.

And this decision of Joe Biden cancels this months-long resistance. At the same time, it is not known for sure what prompted the American president to make such a decision.”U.S. intelligence agencies are said to have gathered information, including details of a decision by Russian officials to deliberately strike civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and forcibly deport thousands of Ukrainian children from occupied territory.

They have already shared some of this evidence with Ukrainian prosecutors, but refrained from to share it with The Hague,” the article says.

