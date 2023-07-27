Another murder in Mariupol: the occupiers threw a girl from a high-rise building

Lesya Leshchenko22:20, 27.07.231 min.457

When she fell, she caught on the balcony, as a result of which her leg was torn off.

Another murder of a girl by the Russian occupiers was recorded in the temporarily captured Mariupol of the Donetsk region .This was reported by Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol. “

This morning, the Uzbek occupiers threw a girl from the ninth floor of a building on Metalurgiv Ave., 127 (opposite the Gusy-Lebedi restaurant). When she fell, her leg caught on the balcony on the floor below and her leg was torn off.

The girl did not survive, a large pool of blood and a severed limb. Such a picture is scary to even imagine,” said the mayor’s advisor.Andryushchenko also noted that the occupiers will avoid punishment.

“Do you think something will happen to them? Don’t think. It won’t. The police wrote in the protocol of the examination of the bodies “unknown”, while the “unknown” were standing nearby. Terror grips my city. This is no longer Mariupol,” he said.

