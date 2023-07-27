Africa threatens Moscow with the deterioration of relations due to the failure of the grain agreement

Yury Kobzar21:08, 27.07.232 min.1433

Today, African leaders demanded that Putin return to the grain agreement.

African countries demand that Russia return to the “grain agreement” and threaten the Kremlin with the deterioration of relations.

The issue of grain supplies is one of the most important for African politicians who have come to the summit in St. Petersburg. His decision should be a priority, the head of the African Union, Azali Assoumani, said at the Russia-Africa summit.”This is a vital issue for us.

The suspension of the grain agreement may have a certain impact on our cooperation . Our continent is currently experiencing a serious impact on food prices.

Therefore, we appeal to all participants in the process with a great request to facilitate the delivery of both Ukrainian and Russian grain to our countries”, Assoumani,

At the summit, Putin announced Russia’s readiness to supply 25,000 to 50,000 tons of grain to six countries – Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic (CAR), Eritrea – in the next 3-4 months. The Moscow Times notes that all these countries, with the exception of Somalia, did not vote in the UN for resolutions condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine.

In addition, the promised volumes will amount to only $40-80 million, or 0.5-1% of total Russian exports to African countries. Also, this is only 0.3-0.6% of the total Russian export of wheat in the 2022-2023 agricultural year. Thus, Putin’s promised aid to Africa really looks like a small handout.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...