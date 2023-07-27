Bill B.

A Prayer from the book of Psalms

For all of Ukraine and those that love her, and for the men and women of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, may God Almighty fight for you and defend you.🇺🇦

Psalm 5: 1-12

  1. {{To the chief Musician upon Nehiloth, A Psalm of David.}} Give ear to my words, O Lord, consider my meditation.
  2. Hearken into the voice of my cry, my King, and my God: for unto Thee will I pray.
  3. My voice shalt Thou hearing the morning, O Lord; in the morning will I direct {my prayer} unto Thee, and will look up.
  4. For Thou {art} not a God that hath pleasure in wickedness: neither shall evil dwell with Thee.
  5. The foolish shall not stand in Thy sight: Thou hatest all workers of iniquity.
  6. Thou shalt destroy them that speak lies: the Lord will abhor the bloody and deceitful man.
  7. But as for me, I will come {into} Thy house in the multitude of Thy mercy:{and} in Thy fear will I worship toward Thy Holy Temple.
  8. Lead me, O Lord, in Thy righteousness because of mine enemies; make Thy way straight before my face.
  9. For {there is} no faithfulness in their mouth; their inward part {is} very wickedness; their throat is an open sepulchre; they flatter with their tongue.
  10. Destroy Thou them, O God; let them fall by their own counsils; cast them out in the multitude of their transgressions; for they have rebelled against Thee.
  11. But let all those that put their trust in Thee rejoice: let them ever shout for joy, because Thou defendest them: let them also that love Thy name be joyful in Thee.
  12. For Thou, Lord will bless the righteous: with favor wilt Thou compass him as {with} a shield.

