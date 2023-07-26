Ukrainian Forces secure new positions near Bakhmut (video)

26.07.2023

A Ukrainian assault published video on Wednesday (July 26) which it said showed it’s infantry securing positions near Bakhmut.

Reuters was not able to confirm the date or location the video was filmed.

The Ukrainian military on Tuesday (July 25) reported making small advances against Russian forces in parts of Southern Ukraine and South of Bakhmut in the East.

In a counteroffensive launched early last month, Kyiv is trying to drive the Russian forces back in Eastern Ukraine and to advance towards the Southern coast to sever a land bridge between Russia and Russian-occupied Crimea.

3rd Assault Brigade and Ukrainian Armed Forces Press Service

