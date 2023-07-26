Ukraine-Russia war live: Russia ‘preparing to blockade Ukraine’

July 26
Moscow could be preparing to blockade Ukraine using its Black Sea Fleet, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).
The ministry warned in an intelligence update that any move to cut off the vital trade route would increase the possibility of violence in the area.
Britain is said to be “carefully monitoring” Russian activity there after Moscow withdrew from an agreement last week which guaranteed safe passage for merchant ships transporting foodstuffs out of Ukraine via the Black Sea.
The MoD said in a statement: “The modern corvette Sergey Kotov, has deployed to the southern Black Sea, patrolling the shipping lane between Bospohorus and Odesa.
“There is a realistic possibility that it will form part of a task group to intercept commercial vessels Russia believes are heading to Ukraine.
“There is now the potential for the intensity and scope of violence in the area to increase.”
Russia said on Tuesday that Ukraine had launched an airstrike on the Sergey Kotov, but apparently shot down the drones before they could cause any damage.
One comment
The above item from the DT’s live news feed quickly picked up many good and well-informed comments. Here are just a few:
Richard Peters:
“The Black Sea and Crimea are “easy” fixes, in that if Ukraine has the right weapons – some of which it has already, some of which it is rapidly developing and producing, and some of which we can provide – then it can destroy anything and everything. This is the inevitable end point. Russia cannot hold Crimea and the Black Sea. Ukraine can make their position impossible without having to put any boots (or flippers?) on the ground (or in the water).
Similarly, for the land bridge, it is just a matter of time before Ukraine’s army either advances sufficiently or it acquires the kit to destroy the orc supply lines from a distance. Between us, we have all the kit we need for this to happen. Ukraine will break through, by doing what it is doing – combining depleting the orcs’ artillery with improved mine clearance techniques (the 2 going hand in hand). South Korea’s mind clearing kit will vastly speed up that process.
The only areas which the orcs can possibly hold are those which are directly across its border in the east, for the same reason as Ukraine will inevitably retake everywhere else. Geography. The orcs have no maps, and never think things through.
Ukraine clearly has this. It is not a matter of if, it is a matter of when.”
Clive Dudley:
“Russia ‘preparing to blockade Ukraine’ ”
Then it’s ships will be converted to submarines. They just don’t seem to learn!”
Martin Mitchel:
“SSO operators destroy the enemy and capture Katsap paratroopers in Staromayorsk, Donetsk region; https://t.me/zsuwar/34937
During the clearing of the settlement, a group of the SSO of Ukraine discovered the headquarters documentation of one of the battalions of the 247th Parachute-Paratrooper Regiment of the Russian Federation.
Also, in the phone of one of the destroyed occupiers, a list was found, in which considerable losses of this unit were recorded.
They are writing as if Staromayorsk is taken…… TASS says the opposite; https://tass.com/russia/1652003 So, well done Ukraine!”
Scott Driver:
“Good news around Bakhmut. The Ukrainians took a key logistical hub of Andriivka just south of Klichchiivka, and then wiped out a bunch of counter-attacking Orcs within Klichchiivka itself using cluster munitions.
The result of all of this was the Kremlin high command sacking yet another general! Even Orc propagandists now admit that while the Ukrainians don’t have 100% control of the northern part of Klichchiivka, it’s only a matter of time since the Ukrainians control all the heights surrounding the village.”
https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/36a7f6a6f5a9448496de641cf64bd375
Archie Styrigg:
“It’s time to ‘actively avoid’ Unilever. They can afford to ditch Russia but won’t because of greed!”
Martin Mitchel:
“Far too long to post in its entirety but you can view at;
https://t.me/zvizdecmanhustu/1055 and in continuation https://t.me/zvizdecmanhustu/1056
Some takeaways;
In the Kupyansky direction the enemy continues active offensive operations and yesterday, brought into battle the main forces of the 4th “Kantemirovskaya” tank division.
But the advanced units of the AFU, at least twice counterattacked the advancing enemy units and they were forced to retreat to a distance of about 1 km.
To the south of the city of Bakhmut, the advanced units of the AFU have completely overcome the distance from the Seversky Donets-Donbass canal to Andreevka and are already fighting in the village.
The village of Klescheevka is already half Ukrainian. At the moment, the enemy are trying to cling to the railway.
In the Tokmatsky direction, the enemy cannot stop the advance of the AFU north of the village of Robotino. Which puts the enemy, defending in the village itself, in a very difficult position … Especially as the AFU have also taken control of the heights in the area of this village, dominating this area.
In the Berdyansk direction, the enemy continues to “back away”. Apparently, the battles in the village of Staromayorskoye are not cheap for it.
In the area north of the village of Priyutnoye, intense oncoming battles continue, both sides alternately attack and counterattack each other without much result. The introduction by the enemy into battle of additional units of the 71st SME in this sector did not fundamentally change anything …
The Ukrainian command in this direction has at least two compelling tactical advantages … which, of course, I will not say, but in the next 24 hours it will become clear … whether it decides to use them.”
Richard Peters:
“So…
Geopolitically, Orclandia’s new best friend is North Korea, and the declines from African heads of state to visit the evil empire are through the roof. North Korea 1 meet North Korea 2.
As for the orcs’ conduct of the war that remains same as it ever was: kill children and babies, destroy anything of worth or beauty, rape and torture. As they are pushed back and depleted, there will come a day when children are safe from Russia and Russians.
In the field, the strategy remains an excellent one. Preserve resources, deplete the orcs everywhere and anywhere, and push at the weak spots. Taking ground in east, the south west and across the river from Kherson, while crushing the orcs in the north. They fight for us all, and they do it well.
Meanwhile, we will again have to read the apologists in their droves on here. We should not lose sight that they are a part of the orc war effort. They clear the way for children to be stolen and killed – that is the life they choose.
As the worst invasion in history continues to destroy Russia, every day we see heroism, intelligence and humanity from Ukraine and Ukrainians. They are already rebuilding the cathedral in Odesa while the orcs admit the Kerch Bridge won’t be fully reopened till 31st December (not sure what year). The war in microcosm.
They fight for us all, and they do it well.
Slava Ukraini!”