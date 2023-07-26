Ukraine-Russia war live: Russia ‘preparing to blockade Ukraine’

July 26

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu is welcomed at an airport in Pyongyang, North Korea CREDIT: KCNA/via REUTERS

Moscow could be preparing to blockade Ukraine using its Black Sea Fleet, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The ministry warned in an intelligence update that any move to cut off the vital trade route would increase the possibility of violence in the area.

Britain is said to be “carefully monitoring” Russian activity there after Moscow withdrew from an agreement last week which guaranteed safe passage for merchant ships transporting foodstuffs out of Ukraine via the Black Sea.

The MoD said in a statement: “The modern corvette Sergey Kotov, has deployed to the southern Black Sea, patrolling the shipping lane between Bospohorus and Odesa.

“There is a realistic possibility that it will form part of a task group to intercept commercial vessels Russia believes are heading to Ukraine.

“There is now the potential for the intensity and scope of violence in the area to increase.”

Russia said on Tuesday that Ukraine had launched an airstrike on the Sergey Kotov, but apparently shot down the drones before they could cause any damage.

