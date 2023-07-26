Ukraine Eyes Russian Artillery as Kyiv Claims Nearly 200 Guns in One Week

7/26/23

Ukrainian artillerymen fire a self-propelled howitzer toward Russian positions at a front-line position near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, on June 15, 2023. Ukrainians have said there has been an uptick in destroyed Russian artillery pieces in recent weeks.ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Ukraine’s armed forces are claiming a high rate of Russian artillery losses as Kyiv’s counterattacking troops look to break heavily mined and fortified enemy defensive lines in the south and east of the country.

In the last seven days, Kyiv has reported almost 200 “eliminated” Russian artillery and rocket artillery pieces. This includes 185 claimed tube artillery weapons and nine multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Newsweek has not yet verified these claims.

The rate of reported losses has been steadily high over the past week, hitting highs with 30 guns claimed destroyed on Tuesday and 31 last Wednesday. Four MLRS launchers were also claimed lost on Tuesday, the highest figure of any day in the last week. Accurate figures of equipment losses are very difficult to verify on both sides.

Kyiv has been releasing daily Russian losses since the beginning of Moscow’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. As of Wednesday, Ukraine’s armed forces said there had been a total of 4,727 artillery pieces and 698 MLRS destroyed in 17 months of combat.

Kyiv also says it has “eliminated” 243,689 Russian soldiers in the same time frame, along with 4,177 tanks, 8,136 other armored vehicles, 457 anti-aircraft systems, 315 aircraft, 311 helicopters, and 18 naval vessels.

Newsweek is unable to independently verify these figures and has contacted the Russian Defense Ministry by email to request comment.

Artillery has been key in shaping Russia’s full-scale invasion. Much of the war has been characterized by infantry units battling over small settlements and tree lines in rural, largely open areas. The rate of artillery ammunition consumption has been high on both sides. Counter battery operations have been a priority for gunners and their supporting reconnaissance teams.

Initially, both the Russians and Ukrainians were largely outfitted with Soviet-designed artillery. But, amid battlefield attrition and expanding Western military support, Kyiv’s forces have increasingly transitioned to NATO-designed guns and munitions. The strain of supplying Ukraine’s hungry guns is prompting NATO allies to expand their own artillery production capabilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his top officials have repeatedly urged more and faster Western ammunition deliveries. The leader said in a recent CNN television interview that Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive was delayed in part due to a lack of NATO-provided supplies.

Foreign concerns about the pace of the ongoing counteroffensive have irked Kyiv. Zelensky said he will not be pressured into wasting Ukrainian lives. Still, the gradual—and reportedly costly—nature of the operation has raised fears that Ukraine will not be able to liberate fully the 20 percent of the country still occupied by Russian forces.

Regardless, Ukraine’s military says the operation is going to plan, even if Zelensky has admitted its progress has been slower than desired. Kyiv has reported significant gains in the southern Zaporizhzhia and eastern Bakhmut directions, while Russian forces in Luhansk have launched their own offensive in an apparent bid to sap the strength of the Ukrainian push.

