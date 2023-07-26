“They stock up on moonshine and vodka”: the occupier spoke about the death of the Russian military due to alcohol consumption. Interception

26.07.2023

The occupiers every time prove the veracity of the established stereotype about the Russians, that this is a drinking nation. For them, even war is not a place where they can give up alcohol. One of the Russian invaders shared the details of the “combat” everyday life of Russian soldiers.

The military intelligence of Ukraine intercepted a telephone conversation of the occupier, in which he spoke about cases when the Russian military died due to alcohol abuse. The corresponding audio recording was published in the GUR.

The occupier said that the newly mobilized armies of the Russian Federation drink heavily. According to him, three of them got drunk and burned to death in the object, which they had only recently “surrendered”, that is, apparently, they were given the task of “protecting the object.” Instead, the Russian military simply stocked up on moonshine and vodka and drank constantly.

Where the invader himself is, the situation with discipline is also not the best. He said that Russian soldiers just walk around and drink beer, ignoring all safety rules.

“Some of them were picked up, damn it, those who fucking are stocked with moonshine and vodka, nah. Then they themselves die in this subway. Here in Bezymenya, we just handed over this object to them right away, understand? Three people died at once. All the suicide bombers, you understand? F*ck, stand, f*ck, smoke, f*ck, drink beer,” the occupant said in “pure Russian”.

He also spoke about the situation in the Belgorod region and commented on the actions of the fighters of the RDK and the Legion “Freedom of Russia”.

The occupant said that he had learned from acquaintances about how Russian volunteers actually entered the territory of the Russian Federation. As it turned out, regular Russian troops could not oppose them.

According to him, the Russian volunteers entered the territory of the Belgorod region quite calmly, because even “nothing was dug” there. Moreover, the fighters of the RDK and the Legion “Freedom of Russia” entered right through the central customs.

The Russian volunteers very easily dealt with the mines on the road and calmly moved on without receiving strong resistance. This once again demonstrates that the Russian regular army is not capable of defending its borders well.

“Do you know what I found out? *bat, how did they come in, I don’t fucking tell you that, I think I want to tell you this. It turns out that I found out, there’s a man, damn. Well, I won’t call you on the phone. I’ll tell you during the meeting. In short, they came in like this, *bat, nothing was dug there, understand? They entered, *bat, through the central customs office. *bat they moved the mines, nah *yeah, got it.” They cleared mines, fucked and fucked in a straight line,” the occupant said.

Beware of profanity! 18+

As reported by OBOZREVATEL: The Russian military began to kill each other on nerves. In one of the interceptions, the occupier, who was in the Kharkiv region, spoke about a “colleague” who opened fire on his comrades.

Another Russian military man, in a conversation with a friend, admitted that the Russian army is much weaker than the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, in Russia the army is commanded by morons.

We have only verified information in the Telegram channel Obozrevatel , Threads and Viber . Don’t fall for fakes!

Like this: Like Loading...