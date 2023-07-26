Russian deputy proposes banning free access to the Internet and wants to take away computers from russians

Anatoly Kubanov, the vice-speaker of the Legislative Assembly of the Novosibirsk oblast (russia), suggests prohibiting russians from using computers. This has been reported by russian media.”It is necessary deprive the general public of computing power.

Many technologies are not available in the open access.

You cannot buy a mini nuclear reactor in a household appliance store or an anti-aircraft missile complex in a hunting shop.

Similarly, computers should be used for their intended purposes – in science, industrial production, transportation systems, military headquarters, and so on”, – he stated.According to the deputy, accessible internet and social media are evil and need to be abolished.

Kubanov believes that disconnecting people from the internet will lead to a creative upsurge and promote the flourishing of arts and sciences.

