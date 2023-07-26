Russia launched cruise missiles from 12 bombers: the Armed Forces announced the approximate time of approach

Kateryna Prysiazhnyuk17:32, 26.07.232 min.976
The approximate time of approach of the cruise missiles is about an hour, the Air Force said.
Russian invaders launched cruise missiles from 12 Tu-95MS strategic bombers on Wednesday evening, July 26.
The missiles were launched from the Caspian Sea region, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. According to their data, the launch of missiles from bombers was recorded at 16:57. “
Approximate arrival time of cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea – an hour and a half!” – noted in the Armed Forces.The Air Force added that an air alert will be announced in the eastern and southern regions of our country around 5:40 p.m.
The launch of sea and land-based cruise missiles from the Black Sea and ballistic missiles from the territory of the Russian Federation and temporarily occupied territories is not excluded! Be careful! Head for cover!” – added in the Armed Forces.
(C)UNIAN 2023
3 comments
Run to the shelter now!
I’m speculating on this, but I wonder if china has been turning some of their industrial manufacturing towards sending large quantities of gun ammunition and artillery shells to russia. If they produce them exactly to the same size, of the same material, and even perhaps with the same caliber size lettering, then it would reinforce the illusion that russia produces a much larger volume of weapons than they actually have. If it “looks” russian, then it’s much easier to hide where it actually came from.
I’m sure china can’t get away with sending tanks, jets, or even their own guns to russia, because then it may appear to the rest of the world, that china is helping putin’s war to become the third world war that’s long been feared to happen. Vehicles, missiles, guns, anything that has a distinctively “chinese” military design, would indicate direct military involvement. Even if the chinese tried sending tens of thousands of “military advisors,” this would start to look like a third world war, and they want very little pressure as the chinese focus on preparing to conquer Taiwan.
18:12 . Possible direction of flight of rockets – Kremenchuk, Kropyvnytskyi.
18:08 . Missiles change course! Direction – Dnipro.
18.04 . “Kharkiv – in shelter!” – the Air Force emphasized.