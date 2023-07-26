Russia launched cruise missiles from 12 bombers: the Armed Forces announced the approximate time of approach

Kateryna Prysiazhnyuk17:32, 26.07.232 min.976

The approximate time of approach of the cruise missiles is about an hour, the Air Force said.

Russian invaders launched cruise missiles from 12 Tu-95MS strategic bombers on Wednesday evening, July 26.

The missiles were launched from the Caspian Sea region, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. According to their data, the launch of missiles from bombers was recorded at 16:57. “

Approximate arrival time of cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea – an hour and a half!” – noted in the Armed Forces.The Air Force added that an air alert will be announced in the eastern and southern regions of our country around 5:40 p.m.

The launch of sea and land-based cruise missiles from the Black Sea and ballistic missiles from the territory of the Russian Federation and temporarily occupied territories is not excluded! Be careful! Head for cover!” – added in the Armed Forces.

