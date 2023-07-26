Russia Attacked the Ukrainian Port Town of Reni near Romania (video)

26.07.2023

Russia strikes Ukrainian Port 200 meters from Romanian border

On July 24, Russia attacked the Ukrainian port town of Reni near Romania, a NATO member state. Moscow used it’s kamikaze drones for the strike, which destroyed a grain hangar and caused injuries and damages.

This incident marked the closest Russia has come to hitting NATO territory, raising concerns about a potential direct confrontation with the US and it’s European allies. Russia had been bombarding Ukrainian ports near Odessa, severely disrupting grain exports.

Despite the attacks, NATO’s response remained limited. In response to regional security concerns, Eastern European countries, notably Poland, have increased their defensive measures. Additionally, the EU expressed willingness to export Ukraine’s agricultural goods through solidarity lanes to ensure continued trade despite the tensions.

