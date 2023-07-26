Romanian cargo ship falls victim to Russian drone attack in Southern Ukraine

During Russia’s attack on the port of Reni in Odessa Oblast in the early hours of July 24, a Romanian dry cargo ship came under fire, the country’s foreign ministry stated on July 25, according to local outlet HotNews.

The Romanian Consulate General in Odessa found that, according to the preliminary data, the ship suffered minor damage. No Romanian citizens were injured and the ship was able to leave port.

The port of Reni is located on the border with Romania. Ukrainian authorities said that as a result of an attack by Iranian kamikaze drones on the port infrastructure of Odessa Oblast on July 24, a hangar with grain was destroyed and tanks for storing other types of cargo were damaged. Seven people were injured.

After Russia’s attack, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis warned of serious security risks in the Black Sea. Bucharest has also joined the security guarantees for Ukraine offed by the G7 countries.

