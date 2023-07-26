Moldova expels almost 60 Russian diplomats amid spy scandal: Russia threatens retaliation

26.07.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Moldova has decided to expel about 60 Russian diplomats. In particular, on July 26, the Moldovan government announced a reduction in the number of accredited diplomats and technical and administrative employees of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau from 84 to 25 people.

This was stated during a briefing by Prime Minister Dorin Recean’s spokesman, Daniel Wode, reports Deschide.MD. He noted that the number of diplomatic posts has been reduced to 10 and the number of technical officers has been reduced to 15.

“It was a fundamental decision that the Chisinau authorities informed the representative of the Russian Federation this morning at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Vode said.

Later, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on this decision, noting that it is the result of numerous unfriendly actions by the Russian Federation towards the Republic of Moldova that are not related to the diplomatic mandate, as well as attempts to destabilize the internal situation in the country.

Probably, such a step on the part of the Moldovan government was a response to an investigation by Jurnal TV and The Insider, which stated that dozens of antennas and satellite dishes were installed on the roof of the Russian embassy in Moldova, which the Russian special services use for espionage. After the publication of this information, the MFA of Moldova invited the Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov in order to obtain explanations about the actions of the Russian special services in Chisinau.

At the same time, after Chisinau decided to reduce the number of Russian diplomats in the Republic of Moldova, Moscow threatened with reprisals. Thus, the speaker of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called the actions of the Moldovan authorities “unreasonable and unfriendly, which will not go unanswered.”

“This is a new step towards the destruction of bilateral relations by the Chisinau regime. In its desire to speak to its Western sponsors on the side of Russophobia, official Chisinau sinks deeper and deeper, actively borrowing Ukrainian and Baltic experience,” Zakharova said.

Regarding the espionage allegations, Zakharova said that the investigation into the antennas on the roof of the embassy in Chisinau is an absolutely “fantastic story” that “has nothing to do with reality.”

“Russia does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, we stand for the development of friendly and mutually beneficial relations with the Republic of Moldova. We are sure that the citizens of Moldova know this and do not perceive the anti-Russian initiatives of the authorities,” the press secretary of the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier it was reported that Russian embassies in European countries are engaged in electronic intelligence through antennas installed in diplomatic missions. Thus, their special employees can intercept cellular and secure satellite communications signals.

It is reported that the Russian Embassy in Brussels is equipped with the largest number of antennas – there are 17 of them. Also, at least ten similar devices are located at representative offices in Madrid, Prague, Belgrade, Lisbon, Sofia and Nicosia.

OBOZREVATEL also wrote that Russian diplomats have become “outcasts” in the world, faced with a boycott and ridicule. Thus, the diplomats of the United States, Great Britain, Albania and Malta defiantly left the informal meeting of the UN Security Council, when the Children’s Ombudsman of the Russian Federation Maria Lvova-Belova delivered a speech.

Like this: Like Loading...