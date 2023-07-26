Missile attack of the Russian Federation: the Air Force spoke about the downed missiles and launches of “Daggers”

Oleg Davigora22:00, 26.07.232 min.24

The missiles entered the airspace of Ukraine from the south-eastern direction, went to the West, constantly changing the direction of flight.

On July 26, 2023, the Russian occupiers launched two missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine – in one day, 36 enemy missiles were shot down by air defense forces.Around 5:00 p.m., the enemy attacked from the Caspian Sea region with Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles, the Air Force reported .

Launches of 36 missiles from eight Tu-95MS strategic bombers were recorded.

Anti-aircraft defense worked along the missile tracking route: anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, fighter aircraft of the Air Force and air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to the results of the combat operation, the air defense of Ukraine destroyed 36 air targets: 3 Kalibr cruise missiles, 33 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles.

In addition, around 19:00, the occupiers raised MiG-31K fighters into the sky and struck with four Kh-47 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles in the direction of Khmelnytskyi region. Regarding the consequences of the X-47 “Kinzhal” launches, information is being clarified.

According to detailed information, not two, but three Kalibr cruise missiles were destroyed during lunch.

Missile attacks of the Russian Federation – details

On July 26, it became known that the Russian Federation launched cruise missiles from 12 Tu-95MS strategic bombers . The boards were launched from the Caspian Sea.

The Russians from Agarbnik directed their rockets in the Khmelnytsky region, in the Starokostyantynov district.Earlier, about 1 p.m., the invaders struck Ukraine with cruise missiles. As reported, the enemy launched two Kalibr cruise missiles, all of them were shot down in the Vinnytsia region .

