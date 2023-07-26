Italian Senate recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

On Wednesday, July 26, the Italian Senate recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

That’s according to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, who reported the news on Twitter.

“I’m grateful to the Italian Senate for recognizing the 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people,” he tweeted.

“This important step restores historical justice, honors millions of victims, and warns future generations against the crime of genocide. Grazie mille,” the minister stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, 28 countries recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

