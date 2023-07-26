Could Putin plot to draw Belarus into the conflict? (video discussion)

26.07.2023
President Putin met with Belarusian President Lukashenko in 23 July to discuss a raft of strategic issues but with a focus on Putin’s proposed “Union State” – where Belarus becomes a ‘partner state’s or satellite of Russia. However, the visit was extended by a further two days at Putin’s request.
Military analyst Sean Bell has stressed that Putin will be considering some form of “false flag” operation to coerce Belarus into the war.
Ukraine should take the first step and remove the mafia initiative from the get go.