Could Putin plot to draw Belarus into the conflict? (video discussion)

26.07.2023

President Putin met with Belarusian President Lukashenko in 23 July to discuss a raft of strategic issues but with a focus on Putin’s proposed “Union State” – where Belarus becomes a ‘partner state’s or satellite of Russia. However, the visit was extended by a further two days at Putin’s request.

Military analyst Sean Bell has stressed that Putin will be considering some form of “false flag” operation to coerce Belarus into the war.

