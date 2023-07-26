A new Ukrainian sea drone was presented in Turkey: it swims for 833 kilometers and carries 320 kg of cargo

The new Ukrainian maritime drone MAGURA V5 was presented by the state-owned enterprise SpetsTechnoExport at the defense exhibition International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2023), which takes place from July 23 to 28 in Istanbul.

Manufacturers say the new drones can perform a variety of tasks, including surveillance, reconnaissance, patrolling, search and rescue, mine action, naval security, and combat operations, according to Promislovy Portal.

The body of the drone allows it to covertly move in a semi-submerged state, and the engine allows it to travel at a cruising speed of 22 knots and accelerate to 42 knots.The Magura can sail 450 nautical miles (833 km) and carry a payload of 320 kg.

The drone is controlled by radio channels with an air repeater or thanks to satellite communications.It should be noted that Ukraine during a full-scale war became an advanced state in the construction and use of marine drones, with the help of which successful military operations were carried out.

For example, the attack on Russian ships in the port of Sevastopol, as well as the recent undermining of the so-called “Crimean Bridge”.

