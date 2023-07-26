25 Jul: BIG WIN! Ukrainians Liberate 2 Towns. RUSSIAN GENERALS GET FIRED! | War in Ukraine Explained

Day 517: Jul 25

Today there is a lot of good news from the east.

Last time, I told you that Ukrainians noticed that Russians desperately allocated troops to Klishchiivka at the expense of their flanks and Ukrainians successfully exploited a temporary weakness in a flank attack. This turned out to be the most important operation that the Ukrainians conducted because by capitalizing on their new bridgehead east of the canal, Ukrainian forces finally crushed the Russian defense.

When Russians saw that Ukrainians penetrated their flanks and started getting close to Andriivka, Russian forces sent dozens of tanks to clear the tree lines and force Ukrainians to retreat. Since Russian forces lacked troops in this region, they bet that by conducting pure mechanized assaults, they would be able to eliminate troops in the tree line and prevent new forces from entering the region with fire. Unfortunately for Russians, they lost a lot of tanks and armored fighting vehicles, never getting close to Ukrainian positions. A lot of work was done by the drone operators, who identified the movement of tanks with reconnaissance drones and immediately destroyed these tanks with kamikaze drones.

After Russian offensive capabilities were exhausted, Ukrainians got close to Andriivka, established total fire control over all roads leading in and out of the settlement, and forced Russians to abandon it. And even though Andriivka is very small, it was an extremely important Russian logistical hub, as 90% of all supplies to Klishchiivka went through this settlement.

Moreover, Russian forces in the forest that were preventing Ukrainians from entering the village from the south appeared in a salient and suffered from continuous crossfire. With significantly reduced supplies and no rotation, these troops were holding onto their position only thanks to artillery fire. However, Ukrainian HIMARS crews once again visited the region and conducted effective counterbattery fire. Based only on the available footage Ukrainians destroyed multiple Russian artillery systems near Kodema, Zaitseve, and Roty.

The Russian commander of the forces on the ground, general-major Vladimir Seliverstov, saw that very soon he would have no troops in subordination and started raising a lot of uncomfortable questions and demanding the high command to give him more resources. Just like in the case of general Popov, the General Staff did not like his demands and fired him on spot.

Ukrainians understood that the Russian High Command decided to save equipment and compensate with the quantity of troops. Every day Russians reinforced Klishchiivka with more and more mobilized soldiers. This was a perfect setting for using cluster munitions. Russian sources reported that Ukrainians increased the use of cluster shells in this region by more than 10 times. Both the forest and the settlement itself became a death zone filled with bodies. Very soon, the defense was undermined, and Ukrainians finally entered the forest. This time, progress was stable, and Ukrainians were gradually clearing all trenches and shelters.

Such development automatically rendered the southern side of Klishchiivka untenable, and Russian forces retreated. Later, the new Russian commander ordered the soldiers to reestablish full control over the village at all costs. Russian forces conducted a rapid counterattack, got deep into the southern part of the village, but found themselves in a pocket. If we look at the topographic map, we can see that Ukrainians control absolutely all heights around the southern part of the settlement. A Ukrainian drone operator managed to film this disastrous operation. Russians immediately lost several armored fighting vehicles, and the last one left, leaving the infantry alone. They tried to hold an all-round defense but were eliminated within minutes.

The latest reports suggest that Russians were completely forced out of Klishchiivka. Even though Ukrainians have not yet managed to establish a permanent presence in the northern part of the village due to continuous Russian counterattacks, the next Russian positions are located along the railway. Intense fights still continue but even Russian analysts agree that the outcome is determined – Russian defense will collapse much further – Ukrainians have the high ground.

