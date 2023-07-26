Ukraine invests over $1B in drone production – PM

26.07.2023 12:20This year, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 40 billion as an investment in the domestic manufacture of unmanned aerial vehicles.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who took part in the forum marking the anniversary of the Army of Drones project, Ukrinform reports.The head of the government recalled that a year ago, thanks to the initiative put forward by President Volodymyr Zelensky, UNITED24 raised more than UAH 4 billion, which were invested in Ukrainian manufacturers of drones.”At that time there were less than a dozen of them.

Today, there are more than 40 companies that have sealed contracts with the government, and the UAV production has increased tenfold. For its part, the government has allocated UAH 40 billion this year, which we will invest in Ukrainian drone manufacturers,” Shmyhal said.

According to the prime minister, the government removed customs barriers for the import of spare parts and components, raised the profit share of UAV manufacturers to 25%, and also made decisions to facilitate mass production of drone munitions.

“The video showing Ukrainian drones destroy Russian military hardware is the best result and evidence of our joint action with Ukrainian manufacturers,” Shmyhal emphasized.

According to the Government portal, the forum was also attended by First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyridenko, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science, and Technology Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, and Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko.

As reported, the Army of Drones project was initiated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

This is a comprehensive program, within which the systematic purchase of drones, their repair, as well as training courses for relevant specialists are laid down.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

