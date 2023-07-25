Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy up to five Russian electronic warfare stations every week in east – Cherevaty

25.07.2023

Enemy electronic warfare systems are among the priority targets for the Defense Forces. Ukrainian defenders destroy up to five such stations in the eastern sector every week.

Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the national telethon ‘United News’, according to Ukrinform.

“In fact, unfortunately, one of the things that the enemy is quite well developed in is electronic warfare, so electronic warfare systems are one of the priority targets for our artillery, for our attack drones. That is why several different types of electronic warfare systems are destroyed every week, ranging from the ‘Aistyonok’ anti-battery stations to more powerful ones such as ‘Borysoglebsk’, ‘Leer’, ‘Zhitel’. The Defense Forces destroy about five of them on average per week in our direction,” the spokesman said.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 243,220 Russian invaders from February 24, 2022, to July 25, 2023, 600 of them over the past day.

