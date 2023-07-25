Ukraine’s Marines eliminate Russian Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter

25 July, 03:22 PM
Ukrainian soldiers of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade shot down a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter on July 25, according to a Facebook post.
The enemy target was downed at 7:43 am with a portable air defense missile system.
The Ka-52 (alligator) is a Russian reconnaissance and combat helicopter capable of assault, armed patrol, convoy protection, and Close-Air-Support (CAS). It is designed to strike armored vehicles, manpower, and air targets on the battlefield.
Russia has lost a total of 310 helicopters and 315 warplanes since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
