Ukraine’s Marines eliminate Russian Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter

Ukrainian soldiers of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade shot down a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter on July 25, according to a Facebook post.

The enemy target was downed at 7:43 am with a portable air defense missile system.

The Ka-52 (alligator) is a Russian reconnaissance and combat helicopter capable of assault, armed patrol, convoy protection, and Close-Air-Support (CAS). It is designed to strike armored vehicles, manpower, and air targets on the battlefield.

Russia has lost a total of 310 helicopters and 315 warplanes since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

