Ukraine to become the largest arms producer in Europe, it’s having first successes already – Ministry of Strategic Industries

24 JULY 2023

Ukraine has ambitions to become the largest arms producer in Europe and already has its first successes to show for it, in particular as a missile manufacturer.

Source: Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, in an interview with PAP

Quote: “We are building Ukraine’s strength as a weapons manufacturer. We have already had our first successes, I cannot disclose more, but the greatest emphasis is on the production of missiles.”

More details: Kamyshin stressed that the production capacity of the Ukrainian defence industry has doubled over the past month.

The Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine is one of the co-founders of the Brave 1 project, which supports the development of defence tech in Ukraine. Kamyshin said this project should allow manufacturers to go from an idea to a contract with the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine faster.

The project is also aimed at foreign investors.

Quote: “If they decide to produce in Ukraine during the war, they will be able to test their product on the battlefield. This, in turn, will give them the opportunity to upgrade it. I think that any weapon that takes this way would be sold not only in Ukraine.”

Details: Kamyshin stated that Ukraine is striving to become an expert in conventional warfare.

Quote: “Ukraine will become an arms arsenal of the free world and an expert in conventional warfare. We want our country to become the largest arms manufacturer in Europe.”

Background: The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decree that will significantly accelerate the development of Ukrainian miltech.

Ukrainian defenders are already armed with more than 20 new types of drones developed by domestic manufacturers and assembled under the auspices of the Ministry of Defence start-up.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal by the Ministry of Strategic Industries, the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Digital Transformation to implement a pilot project for the production, procurement and supply of ammunition for UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicle warheads.

In early July, the German concern Rheinmetall announced its intention to open a plant in Ukraine to produce ammunition, tanks, and other armoured vehicles within the next 12 weeks.

The Turkish company Baykar began construction of a plant for the production of Bayraktar attack UAVs in Ukraine.

