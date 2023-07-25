25 July, 03:12 PM

Ukraine Attacks Russian patrol ship in Black Sea – Russia’s MoD claims

Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Russia’s Sergei Kotov patrol ship with two unmanned boats, alleges the Russian Defense Ministry in a July 25 Telegram post. Both attacking boats were allegedly destroyed by “fire from a Russian ship”. No causalities were reported.

The Project 22160 Sergei Kotov patrol ship is the fourth corvette in a series of Russian 3rd-rank patrol ships with short-range and long-range guided missile weapons.

The Sergio Kotov began factory sea trials in the Black Sea on Oct. 29, 2021. It was originally scheduled to be delivered to the Russian Navy by the end of 2021, but did not enter active service until May 16, 2022.

The corvette was officially commissioned into the Russian Black Sea Fleet on July 30, 2022, when it’s flag was raised in a commissioning ceremony.

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry warned on July 20 that it would consider all ships heading to Russian ports in the Black Sea, as well as to ports in the temporarily occupied territories, as “carrying military cargo with all the relevant risks.” This was how Ukraine responded to Russia’s threat the day before that any civilian vessels sailing to Ukrainian ports would be considered “military targets.”

Two days earlier , Moscow announced it’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, citing the repeated attacks on the Crimean Bridge, and withdrew it’s shipping safety guarantees in the Black Sea.

