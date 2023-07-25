Shoigu went to the DPRK to ask for weapons: the expert said that the Koreans can give

Yury Kobzar18:22, 25.07.233 min.2088Along with Shoigu, the Chinese delegation also came to Pyongyang.

The delegation of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, headed by Minister Sergei Shoigu, went to North Korea not at all to celebrate the Korean “Victory Day”, but to agree on the supply of ammunition for the Russian army. This opinion was expressed by the Ukrainian military observer Oleksandr Kovalenko .”

This visit only confirms that the ROV is critically short of ammunition, and at the expense of its resources, it cannot solve this problem in a timely manner and in full. Therefore, the involvement of a third party is an archival task for it.

And the DPRK seems to be a completely appropriate candidate,” he writes.Kovalenko notes that North Korea has a fairly wide range of equipment and ammunition suitable for the Russian army. In particular, the Koreans have at their disposal T-62 tanks in the Cheongma-ho local variant, 115 mm and 125 mm caliber barrels, a large line of 152 mm and 122 mm caliber artillery, 122 mm RZSO, 120 mm, 82 mm mortars, etc.

Kovalenko notes that if the DPRK agrees to help Russia with weapons, the problem will not be in its shortage, but in logistics. “

The only railway connection between the DPRK and Russia is the Druzhba Bridge, that is, there is only one logistical artery. The DPRK is experiencing a man-made collapse. The transport industry will not be able to provide a flow of trains running 24/7 from the BC.

In addition, the DPRK does not even have the necessary number of trains,” he states.Kovalenko believes that taking into account such a huge supply arm (more than 10 thousand kilometers) and purely technical problems with the Korean railway, possible deliveries of Korean shells will not critically affect the situation in the combat zone.

Shoigu’s visit to North Korea

Today it became known that a Russian delegation led by Defense Minister Shoigu arrived in North Korea .

The official reason for the visit was participation in the celebrations dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War. The Chinese delegation also visited Pyongyang under the same formal pretext.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation noted that they will not limit themselves to simply watching military parades in the North Korean capital. As stated, the Russians want to strengthen military ties with the DPRK. What exactly this will manifest itself in, Moscow kept silent.

