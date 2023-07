Russia: Hundreds of 15-17 year old students in Tatarstan’s Alabuga Polytech are forced to assemble Shahed drones for the Russian army. Refusal carries expulsion and 170k to 420k ruble fine imposed on the parents. They are sworn to secrecy with the threat of a 1.5-2m ruble fine.

(C)TWITTER IGOR SUSHKO 2023

