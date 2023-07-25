Rheinmetall will soon deliver Skynex air defense systems to Ukraine

25.07.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The German defense concern Rheinmetall will deliver two Skynex anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine in the coming months. They have a cannon that can very cheaply and effectively destroy drones or cruise missiles.

This was reported by the press service of the company. The success of the Gepard ZSU shows the importance of gun-type air defense, especially when intercepting cruise missiles and drones.

Therefore, the Ukrainian army will soon receive two of the latest Skynex systems.

“In the second half of 2023, Ukraine will receive two advanced Skynex air defense systems, including air-blast munitions. Skynex systems will be installed on new Rheinmetall HX 8×8 military trucks,” the message says.

Note that Skynex is a German short-range anti-aircraft artillery mount designed to destroy drones, helicopters, cruise missiles and even aircraft flying at low altitude in the conditions of electronic countermeasures. Although, its main purpose is still seen as the destruction of drones, including kamikaze drones.

Its main armament is the 35 mm Oerlikon Mk3 automatic cannon, which has an effective range of 4,000 meters and a rate of fire of 1,000 rounds per minute. The gun module is equipped with an X-Band tracking radar, which provides an autonomous target search function, which makes aiming simple and fast.

Skynex uses programmable 35mm AHEAD ammunition developed by Rheinmetall. They are significantly cheaper than similar air defense systems based on guided missiles. In addition, these ammunition, unlike anti-aircraft missiles, are not subject to electronic countermeasures during the shot.

Skynex also includes the Oerlikon Skymaster command and control system, a versatile command and control solution that allows the system to be remotely controlled from a different location, greatly expanding ground air defense capabilities.

Recall, CEO Armin Papperger said that Rheinmetall will be able to protect its plant in Ukraine from Russian attacks.

Previously, Papperger said that the plant will start operating in October 2023. The enterprise will operate in the western part of the country and will not only produce tanks and other armored vehicles, but also teach Ukrainians how to service them.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, Rheinmetall is also working on the creation of a service center for military equipment transferred to Ukraine as part of military assistance from Western states. Such a center will appear on the territory of Romania neighboring Ukraine.

