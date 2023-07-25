July 25, 2023July 25, 2023 Bill B. President Zelenskyy UATV English (video) The first task is to destroy the occupiers, their equipment, warehouses, and headquarters – Zelenskyy ©UATV English 2023 Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One comment
An amazing man.
Non greater has walked this earth since Churchill.
Conversely, nothing more evil than the putler creature has emerged since time immemorial.