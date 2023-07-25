Officially listed by Ukraine as a sponsor of war

From the LinkedIn page of Shaun Topham

July 25

RUSSIAN SUPPLIER : Unilever

Ukraine was right to place Unilever on its list of ‘Sponsors of War’. It is time to stop purchasing Unilever products because they supply The Terrorist State Of Russia. The company is behind a range of household brands and since the russian invasion they have paid about $400 million in russian taxes. That buys a lot of Wagner rapists, torturers, missiles and Iranian drones.



Their lame and despicable excuse for trading in russia is that they only supply russian people with essential items. But I think russians can survive without things like branded ice creams, underarm spray and bleach.



There is a special kind of evil to those who seek to profit from a war, and in Unilever’s case, trying to ensure they have a lucrative future in the Terrorist State of Russia. Their comment that “Exiting Russia is not straightforward” is an abhorrent yet weak lie, as though anything was straightforward during wartime.



In trying to ease the russian people’s struggles, Unilever is insulating them to the reality and effects of the war.



It is perverse that on one hand, my country is supplying weapons to bring down Russia and Unilever (based in my country) is supporting them. Unilever makes about £61 BILLION a year. They have become a dirty stain upon the UK.



Their other lame excuse was that they wanted to take care of their employees in russia, but it now turns out that they are releasing many of them to go and fight in Ukraine.

So, be aware; if you purchase any of the following products, you are giving your money to an official Sponsor of War:



🚫 Dove

🚫 Persil

🚫 Magnum, Carte D’or and Cornetto ice creams

🚫 Lipton’s iced tea

🚫 Domestos and Cif

🚫 Hellman’s Mayonnaise

🚫 Knorr cooking sauces

🚫 Lynx body spray



You might want to message Hein Schumacher, the CEO of Unilever and tell him how you feel, here’s his LinkedIn profile:

https://lnkd.in/eTMegvpq

Sources:

https://lnkd.in/e8ciYsbZ

https://lnkd.in/e6CX7TSj

https://lnkd.in/ezkpy33G

ukraine #unilever

Like this: Like Loading...