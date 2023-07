24.07.2023

Inside the ‘Grey Zone’: Ukrainians’ resolve amid conflict | Ukraine Frontline

In this Scripps News exclusive, step into the heart of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Navigate through the “Grey Zone,” a perilous no man’s land along Ukraine’s Frontline. Our International Correspondent, Jason Bellini, provides an intimate portrayal of the experiences of Ukrainian soldiers, including Chief Sergeant “Psih” and 72nd Brigade Commander Nazariy Kishak.

© Scripps News 2023

Like this: Like Loading...