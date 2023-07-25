The New Voice of Ukraine

Thirty explosions rock occupied Kakhovka, Russians suffer significant losses-mayor’s adviser

Dozens of explosions rocked the occupied town of Kakhovka on the morning of July 25 with Russian military units suffering significant losses, according to Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces of Ukraine had said “good morning” to the occupiers no less than 30 times, Andryushchenko said.

Kakhovka is situated in Kherson Oblast, close to the now-destroyed Nova Kakhovka dam, which was blown up by the Russians in June 6, causing catastrophic ecological damage.

600 Russian occupiers were eliminated in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, reported Ukraine’s General Staff. Russian invaders have suffered more than 243,000 casualties since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

