Eight regions to receive UAH 3.5 billion for reconstruction – PM

25.07.2023 17:40Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 3.5 billion for the reconstruction of communities in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Kherson regions from the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression.Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this at a government meeting on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, we are allocating another UAH 3.5 billion from the Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression to the communities of Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Kherson regions. These funds will be used to rebuild destroyed residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, and hospitals,” Shmyhal said.

Prime Minister also informed that another UAH 3.3 billion is being allocated to implement a pilot project for the comprehensive restoration of settlements this year based on the principle of “rebuilding better than before.

“We are talking about the settlements of Borodyanka in Kyiv region, Trostianets in Sumy region, Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv region, Posad-Pokrovske in Kherson region, and Yahidne in Chernihiv region.

The total cost of all projects will be almost UAH 10 billion. Work is already underway,” the Prime Minister explained.At the same time, Shmyhal informed that in total, the government has already allocated more than UAH 25 billion to the regions for the restoration.

