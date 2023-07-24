UNESCO expressed condolences over the death of Russian neo-Nazi Zhuravlev

Yury Kobzar19:08, 24.07.233 min.1641

Rostislav Zhuravlev was liquidated in the occupied part of Ukraine on July 22.

Director General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulet, expressed her regret over the death at the front of the Russian neo-Nazi, RIA Novosti warlord Rostislav Zhuravlev.

The corresponding publication appeared on the official website of UNESCO .”I regret the death of Rostislav Zhuravlev and call for an investigation into the circumstances.

Journalists play a crucial role in informing the world about conflict situations and must be protected,” the UNESCO Director General said.She also called for compliance with international humanitarian law in the field of protection of journalists working in war zones.

Who is Rostyslav Zhuravlyov?

Zhuravlev is a native of Yekaterinburg, Russia. From a young age, he actively tried to participate in politics.

In particular, he joined Eduard Limonov’s “Second Russia” party, created by members of the previously banned National Bolshevik Party in the Russian Federation. Both political forces have reputations as neo-Nazis, hold respective views, and have used pseudo-Nazi aesthetics in their symbolism.

