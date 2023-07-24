Ukrainian Armed Forces take up new positions north of Bakhmut, Russians retreat – media

July 23, 2023

The Ukrainian military made new gains north of Bakhmut, continuing to push the Russians out of their positions.

The units of the Ukrainian army continue to move north of Bakhmut, including the direction to the north-west of the Khromovoye settlement. On the northern flank, the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine achieved important tactical successes, knocking the Russians out of the landing near the northern pond.

The military observer of the Telegram channel Kravchuk writes about this. According to incoming information, the Russians controlled the marked positions for a long time, but the last day they lost control over them.

“Bakhmut direction, northern flank. The Ukrainian military advanced in several directions towards the city of Bakhmut and northwest of Khromovoye. The Russians were almost completely driven out of the landing near the northern pond, which they controlled for quite a long time,” he writes. Earlier, Syrsky announced the semi-encirclement of the Russian army in Bakhmut: the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing to return the city under full control.

