Three new Russian Proryv tanks were destroyed in the Lymansky direction – NSU (video)

The assault was unsuccessful for the occupiers.

Soldiers of the National Guard in the Limansk direction destroyed three new Russian T-90-M “Breakthrough” tanks.

This is reported by the National Guard of Ukraine on Facebook . At the same time, they joke that “Breakthroughs” did not break through because of the positions of the National Guardsmen.

The message says that the enemy tried to storm the positions of NSU soldiers in the Lyman direction.”After being defeated, the attack aircraft left, but later the so-called “pride” of Russian tank-building – the new T-90-M – came to their aid. However, the enemy’s armor did not pass the test of the Lyman forests and our defenses,” the message said.The National Guard reported that enemy tanks ran into mines and could not move further.

They were finally destroyed by the National Guard with anti-tank weapons.A National Guard officer with the call sign “Fizruk” joked that this was the end of the occupiers’ breakthrough.

He said that our soldiers in front of the positions carry out demining by the forces of engineering and sapper groups, remote demining with specially designed projectiles.

“We “dismantle” tanks – first we take measures so that it cannot move, and then we work by all means to destroy the tank,” Fizruk stressed. Three Russian tanks burned down in the Lyman direction

Tank T-90M “Breakthrough”

As UNIAN reported, the pride of the Russian Federation, the T-90M “Breakthrough” tank, is worth 5 million dollars for export.In March 2023, Andrii Rudyk, a representative of the Center for the Research of Trophy and Prospective Weapons and Military Equipment of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noted that the tank used Western electronics, and due to sanctions against Russia, their production was reduced .

As of March 2023, the Russian Armed Forces lost at least 15 T-90M units in Ukraine – we are talking about those cases that have indisputable evidence in the form of photo and video recording.

