They could not shoot down a drone 300 meters away: the media told about the shameful work of air defense over Moscow

Kateryna Girnyk18:57, 24.07.232 min.157

“Pantsir-S1” on the roof of the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense in Moscow failed to shoot down a drone that fell 300 meters away.

“Pantsir-S1” on the roof of the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense in Moscow failed to shoot down one of the drones that attacked the Russian capital , although it was less than 300 meters from the point of impact. The Russian service “Radio Liberty” writes about this .

According to the publication, publications on social networks and satellite images confirm that the short-range Panzer-S1 anti-aircraft missile-gun complex, placed on the roof of the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense at the end of 2022, is still there.At the same time, as noted by the Russian Telegram channels, during today’s attack, the drone hit the complex of buildings of the Ministry of Defense at 18 Komsomolskii Prospect.

The location of Pansyra-S1 is less than 300 meters from this point.

At the same time, Radio Svoboda claims that eyewitnesses did not notice any evidence of Pancyr’s work on Monday morning.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...