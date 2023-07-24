The Russians hit Kostyantynivka with cluster shells: a child died, many were injured

Inna Andalitska, Kateryna Chernoval21:23, 24.07.232 min.540

The occupiers were caught on the shore of a local reservoir with the Smerch anti-aircraft missile.

In the evening of Monday, July 24, the Russians shelled Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region with cluster shells.

As a result of the impact, one child died, there are also injured, including three more children.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko. “At least seven civilians were injured as a result of the shelling of Kostyantynivka.

Among the injured are four children: 5-, 11- and 12-year-old girls and an 11-year-old boy. One child is in serious condition,” he said.Later, Kyrylenko updated the information, adding that it was not possible to save the seriously injured child.

The head of the OVA noted that the enemy targeted the recreation area.

Around 7:00 p.m., the gunmen opened fire on a local reservoir, on the banks of which people were resting.

They fired Smerch MLRS with cluster ammunition – the very weapon that is used to “destroy the enemy’s manpower,” he wrote.Kirylenko emphasized that the Russians once again prove that they are at war with civilians, and in their desire to kill they stop at nothing.”

I appeal to the parents once again: there is no place for children in the war zone! Take care of them – evacuate. We provide everything necessary for this,” urged the head of the Donetsk OVA.

