The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation accused Ukraine of a UAV attack on Moscow: what is happening

According to the Moscow emergency services, one of the drones fell near the building of the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia accused Ukraine of trying to carry out an attack “on objects on the territory of Moscow” with the help of two UAVs. According to Shoigu, there are no losses.”Two Ukrainian UAVs were suppressed by means of radio-electronic warfare and (they) suffered an accident,” the Russian ministry said in a statement.There were allegedly no injuries as a result of the attack.

The Russian mass media, in turn, specify that traffic is blocked at the places where the UAV fell in Moscow – on Komsomolskyi Avenue and Lykhachova Avenue. According to the Moscow emergency services, one of the drones fell in the area of ​​Komsomolsky Prospect, 17.

Not far from this place is the building of the Ministry of Defense of Russia on Frunzenskaya Embankment.OSINT researcher Hristo Grozev draws attention to one interesting moment in the morning attack on Moscow. It is noted that one of the drones probably fell in front of the Prince Alexander Nevsky Military University – the headquarters of the GRU from a cyber attack.Traffic was also blocked on Lykhachova Avenue, where, according to the propagandist TASS, the drone hit the building of the business center. According to “Interfax”, near the place where the drones fell, “windows were broken in the surrounding buildings and the roof was partially damaged.”:

Explosions in Moscow on July 24, 2023 – the main thing

On the morning of July 24, Moscow was attacked by unknown drones . Residents of many areas of the city reported explosions. According to Sobyanin, the mayor of the capital, the drones struck two non-residential buildings.

The propaganda agency “TASS” wrote with reference to sources in the emergency services that one of the drones hit the building of the business center, and the wreckage of the second one was found not far from the building of the Ministry of Defense of Russia in the center of Moscow.Ukraine did not comment on the drone attack.

It is worth noting that this is not the first UAV attack on Moscow. In May, unknown “birds” flew into the roof of the Kremlin . At that time, Putin accused Ukraine of trying to kill him. In response, Zelensky noted that the attack was probably carried out by “local resistance forces” .

