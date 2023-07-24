Russian drones strike Danube port in Odesa region, destroying grain hangar

PHOTOS24.07.2023 09:00

The Russian forces continued to terrorize Odesa region last night, launching an almost four-hour attack involving Shahed-136 kamikaze drones at the port infrastructure on the Danube.

That’s according to Operational Command South, Ukrinform reports.

“Three drones were destroyed by air defense forces. As a result of the strikes, a grain hangar was destroyed, tanks for storing other types of cargo were damaged, and a fire broke out in one of the production premises, which was promptly put out,” the report says.Tentative reports say four port workers were injured in the attack.

The reports from the ground are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the night of July 23, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the very heart of Odesa.

The Transfiguration Cathedral, House of Scientists, five kindergartens, four schools, and multiple residential buildings were destroyed – all of them being under UNESCO protection.

Twenty-two victims were hospitalized in Odesa, including 3 teenagers. One person was killed.

Photo: OC South

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...