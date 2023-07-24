Odesa authorities compare Russian missile strikes on historic center to ISIS terrorist

24.07.2023 01:14

Russia’s missile strikes on Odesa’s historic center, namely its famous Transfiguration Cathedral, are a deliberate attack by Russian terrorists who follow the methods of the ISIS.The relevant statement was made by Odesa Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.“

This is the Transfiguration Cathedral in downtown Odesa, which Russians targeted with missiles. In the historic center, protected by UNESCO, there is destruction. These are deliberate strikes by Russian terrorists who repeat the ISIS practices,” Kiper wrote, having posted the corresponding video.According to Kiper, the world must react to this with certain steps.

First, Ukraine should be provided with long-range missiles that would allow the country to destroy the enemy’s opportunity to launch such strikes.

Second, it is important to quickly deliver additional air defense systems to protect the Ukrainian sky.

The missiles fired by Russia at Odesa can be downed with modern Western air defense systems, which Ukraine had received in small quantities only.

Third, strengthening economic sanctions against Russia and preventing Russia’s defense and industrial complex from operation.

Fourth, Russia’s international isolation by the West and the Global South.

Fifth, Ukraine’s Crimea must be demilitarized from Russian forces.

A reminder that, on the night of July 23, 2023, a Russian missile destroyed the central altar of the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa.

