“Now I’ll tie you up like a sheep”: Russian Commanders threw invaders near Bakhmut, who rebelled and refused to fight. Video

24.07.2023

In the temporarily occupied Lugansk region of Ukraine, a conflict broke out between the invaders from the 34th Storm brigade and their command. “Mobiki” refused to return to the front line, after which 20 people were sent under threat of reprisals to Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, communication with them was lost.

This was reported by the Telegram channel ” Caution, news “. On the published video from the scene, one can hear swearing, threats and shots (to watch the video, scroll to the end of the news) .”Shut your fucking mouth. Right now I’ll tie you up like a sheep, fuck **. I’ll bring you to the front and * fuck you there **, no one will find you in this life, ***,” one of the officers threatened the recruits.

A month ago, the unit refused to return to the front line, the invaders were threatened with a criminal case, they were taken from one settlement to another, then placed in the village, where they had been waiting all this time for a decision on the case. According to relatives of the warriors, commanders came to them the day before, took 20 people from the brigade and, under threats, began to put them into KamAZ trucks in order to take them to a village near Bakhmut.

The shots that sounded on the video, as one of the “mobiles” reported, went into the ground. To the question of his subordinates: “What the f*** is, comrade major?”, he explained that “the brigade commander set the task of recruiting 10 people”, they are not being taken to the front line. “I thrashed you twice, they didn’t take you away, here’s the third f*** time…” the officer said.





Recall that from the audio interception published by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on July 21, it became known that in the Russian army, commanders are fleeing from positions, and soldiers are refusing to go into battle. In particular, the commander of one of the units fled from their positions during the shelling, after which the other invaders refuse to fight under his leadership.

“Comrade commander, here are the ten that you sent, the squad leader yesterday, when they started shelling us, he left people. I want to tell you that he fucked himself. This one, who was appointed senior with them. And the boys say it’s not the first time he fucks,” the invader said.

As reported by OBOZREVATEL:– the Russian occupiers admit that they are weaker than the Ukrainian defenders, and at the same time they blame their command for everything. One of the invaders noted that the Russian army is by no means the second in the world, as it was once believed;- one of the invaders “destroyed” the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, who sends his people to Ukraine for slaughter. The mobilized invader complained that he was enslaved, and the head of the Kremlin left the main forces in Moscow, since a civil war could begin in the Russian Federation.

