24.07.2023

Explosive Reactive Armor on Bradleys, Ukraine upgrades U.S. supplied vehicles after russian Attacks

Ukraine has likely upgraded some of it’s Bradleys with at least parts of the Bradley Urban Survival Kit (BUSK). The BUSK, which offers improved protection, has been installed on the front and sides of the hull and turret.

Stetson Payne's article from The Warzone.

