Bakhmut has become a mousetrap, the situation is critical for Russians – assessment

Bakhmut. Photo: Facebook/93rd Brigade Kholodny Yar



When at the peak of the assault on Bakhmut by the Russian army and the “Wagnerites”, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Alexander Syrsky, said that Bakhmut would become a mousetrap for the enemy, many in Ukraine were skeptical about this. But Sirsky was right. This opinion was expressed by Ivan Tymochko, Chairman of the Council of Reservists of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the FREEDOM TV channel.

“The general kept his word, and now the situation there is developing critically for the enemy. Taking into account the capacities that Russia tried to use in this direction,” Tymochko noted.

He also said that the road network, extensive since the times of the USSR, especially in the eastern direction, allows the enemy to quickly transfer reserves to where the Armed Forces of Ukraine can break through the defense lines. But Ukraine sees everything.

“In certain directions, they managed to establish their defense well and build, at least partially, logistical routes. But the logistics of the Russians are all tied to land routes, and we can track where their trains, trains, and which hangars go. And it is clear that we manage to destroy these logistic points, ”commented the guest on the air.

Tymochko also stressed that since the beginning of this year, the Russian Army began to understand that they would not be able to hold the territory, let alone attack. That is why the invaders began to bite into the ground. Nevertheless, any army without logistics is doomed to collapse. It is the logistics of the Russians that are now being actively destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“It is very pleasant to watch when “pops” occur at Russian warehouses, airfields, training grounds in Crimea, which, in fact, is very harmful to supply chains, the provision of ammunition and personnel. Any army, no matter how strong it may be, if its logistical ties are cut off, sooner or later it collapses. We hope that this will happen to the Russians as soon as possible,” Ivan Tymochko summed up.

