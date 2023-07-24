A bridge with cars collapsed in Transcarpathia, there are victims (photo, video)

Yury Kobzar20:24, 24.07.232 min.416

One of the spans collapsed when a truck and a car were passing through it.

In Zakarpattia Oblast, a road bridge across the Teresva River collapsed. There are victims, journalist Vitaly Glagola reported .

According to him, the incident happened on the N-09 road in the area of ​​the Bedevlyanka United Territorial Community. “There, while cars were moving, a section of the bridge collapsed together with a truck and a car. People were injured,” the report says. Обвал мосту в Закарпатті

Bridge collapse in TranscarpathiaAccording to preliminary information, two cars were damaged: a Skoda car with Polish license plates and a truck. There were 5 people in the car.

“One woman is in serious condition. There are three injured in total. Another passenger is not seriously injured.

The truck driver is not injured," the journalist writes.Glagola also publishes photos from the scene, which show that the span of the bridge is completely destroyed.Rescuers, medics and the police are working on the spot .

