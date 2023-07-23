Zelensky on Russian missile strikes on Odessa: there will definitely be an answer, they will feel

Lesya Leshchenko09:53, 07/23/232 minutes.2018

The President stressed that there can be no justification for Russian evil.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the missile strikes of the Russian invaders on Odessa and assured that there would be a response.”Rockets against peaceful cities, against residential buildings, a cathedral…

There can be no justification for Russian evil. As always, this evil loses. And there will definitely be an answer to Russian terrorists for Odessa.

They will feel this answer,” Zelensky said .According to him, everyone who suffered from this latest terrorist attack is being helped and thanked everyone who helps people.

We will get through this. We will return the world. And for this we need to defeat the Russian evil,” the president stressed.

War in Ukraine – Russian missile terror

As UNIAN reported, tonight the Russian invaders carried out another missile attack on Odessa and the region .

People got hurt. Residential buildings, civil infrastructure facilities were damaged and the Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral of the UOC-MP was destroyed. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov noted that the main goal of the Russian missile attacks on Odessa is an attempt to completely isolate Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea, to neutralize international efforts to restore the functioning of the “grain corridor”.

According to him, in this way the Kremlin plans to create artificial conditions for threats of hunger, primarily for African countries, and an increase in the level of migration dangers for Europe. The consequences of the Russian strike on Odessa

