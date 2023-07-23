“We watch with pleasure”: RosTV rejoices at missile strikes on Odessa

Ekaterina Girnyk11:29, 23.07.232 minutes.611

Propagandists openly declare that they will not keep Odessa, because it can then be “rebuilt anew.”

On the air of their TV programs, Russian propagandists rejoice at the missile attacks on Odessa and call for the destruction of Kiev and Lvov.”Of course, we are not aggressors, but we look with pleasure at how we are striking for the third night … retribution,” they say at one of the shows.The propagandists also call for the destruction, apart from Odessa, of Kyiv and Lvov.“Of course, we will not save Odessa.

We will rebuild it later. It will be much easier this way,” the propagandists say.At the same time, they openly declare that they are going to completely destroy the port area.”The opera house must be preserved,” the occupiers say ironically. RosTV rejoices at Russian strikes on Odessa

Rocket attack on Odessa – what is known

Tonight, Russia launched a massive attack on Odessa with five types of missiles.As a result of the strike, people were injured, residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

Also destroyed is an architectural monument under the protection of UNESCO, the symbol of the city – the Transfiguration Cathedral of the UOC-MP. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov noted that the main goal of Russian missile attacks on Odessa is an attempt to completely isolate Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea.President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that there will definitely be a response to Russian terrorists , they will feel it.

