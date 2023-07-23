UN condemns attack on Odesa with no mention of Russia’s  responsibility

23.07.2023 18:51The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Ukraine has denounced the recent missile attack on the historic center in the city of Odesa.

However, the agency did not mention that Russia was responsible for that deed.

The relevant statement was made by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Twitter, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.“Today, the people of Odesa woke up to the sounds of explosions once again.

The strikes hit the historical centre, damaging homes, a Cathedral and leaving civilians killed & injured. International Humanitarian Law is clear: civilians and civilian infrastructure are not a target,” the tweet reads.

A reminder that, on the night of July 23, 2023, Russian troops launched a massive attack on the city of Odesa and the Odesa region, having fired 19 missiles of different types.Odesa’s UNESCO-protected historic center came under enemy fire.

Twenty-five architectural monuments were reported damaged, including the famous Transfiguration Cathedral.Following the enemy attack, one civilian was killed and 22 injured, including four children.

