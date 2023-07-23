Lesya Leshchenko13:38, 07/23/232 minutes.78

The building of the Palace of Culture burned down, fortunately, there were no casualties.

The Russian invaders destroyed the Palace of Culture in Chasovoy Yar, Donetsk region , which was used as a city humanitarian headquarters.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavel Kirilenko.”

The Rashists destroyed the Palace of Culture in a temporary ravine, which was used as the city’s Humanitarian Headquarters and a place for providing medical assistance.

The invaders opened fire on the city at dawn – with cluster munitions. A fire broke out,” he said.According to Kirilenko, rescuers of the State Emergency Service went to the scene, but were forced to stop working, because the Russians did not stop shooting.

