The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the strike on Odessa, it was not without lies

Olga Robeyko11:41, 07/23/232 minutes.951

Shoigu says that they destroyed all the targets planned for the strike.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation admitted its involvement in the night strike on Odessa, but traditionally lied about the purpose of the attack.

In its Telegram channel, Shoigu’s department cynically claims that the Russian Armed Forces attacked facilities in Odessa “where terrorist acts against the Russian Federation were being prepared”:

“Tonight, the RF Armed Forces launched a group strike with sea and air-based long-range high-precision weapons at facilities where terrorist acts were being prepared against the Russian Federation using unmanned boats, as well as at places where they were manufactured near the city of Odessa.”

In addition, in Russia, after the attack on the cathedral in Odessa, they began to disperse the information that there were foreign mercenaries at these facilities. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is lying that a missile from the Ukrainian air defense system hit the temple.”

"All the targets planned to strike have been destroyed," the Russian Defense Ministry wrote.

(C)UNIAN 2023

