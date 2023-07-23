The reaction of the head of the UOC MP Onufriy to the Russian attack on the cathedral in Odesa appeared

Anastasia Pechenyuk21:54, 23.07.232 min.2824

Anyone who aims at the sky ultimately hits himself, says Onuphrius.

The Primate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Moscow Patriarchate, Metropolitan Onufriy, reacted for the first time to the night attack of the Russian Federation on Odesa, during which significant damage was caused to the Savior and Transfiguration Cathedral controlled by the UOC MP.

According to a statement on the UOC MP website, Onufriy does not condemn Russia for shelling the historic part of the city. Instead, he veiledly asserts that “anyone who aims at the sky ultimately hits himself.

“He also expresses his “condolences in connection with this great tragedy” and calls on the townspeople to be humble.

I call all of you, my dears, to patience and constant prayer. Let’s temper our anger, not letting it turn into blind hatred. Let’s not forget that, no matter how terrible this age is, in the end Divine Love will win, which neither lies nor violence can destroy,” Onufriy notes.

