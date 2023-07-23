Roman Sheremeta

July 22

“All our hope is in a famine”

The west has been blind to a simple fact – russia is a terrorist state. They talk and act as terrorists. Here is their latest: “The famine will start now, and they will lift the sanctions, and be friends with us, because they will realize it is necessary.”

This is plain terrorism. Creating an artificial famine in the world to achieve your objectives. By the way, russians have done it in the past. Learn about Holodomor.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0AQFvKSmNUBWUgnMdPxuiFY2QaVtTXkcd7nsDLYws86xgZhdGuRUXSGrNV5Cad4vXl&id=583997548&mibextid=v7YzmG

Like this: Like Loading...